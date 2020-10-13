Shrek 5: NBCUniversal demands new concept, know more on characters & other changes

Fans have been clamouring for Shrek 5 for a long time. The fifth instalment of the franchise had many buzzes that it was cancelled. However, that's not true. It's true that Shrek 4 took place in 2004 but the idea of making Shrek 5 had never been dropped.

Shrek 5 is not officially confirmed, but the idea of making it was taken long time back. Following the success of Shrek 2 in May 2004, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Producer-cum-Executive Producer of the first and second movies revealed that the Shrek story had been outlined into five films almost from the beginning. "Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," Katzenberg opined.

In other words, Shrek 5 was basically confirmed seven years ago. Many Shrek enthusiasts continue to believe that the fifth movie would commence where Shrek 4 ended. Fans will be happy to learn that the producers later became uninterested to continue with that story as NBCUniversal wanted a very new concept.

The confirmation on Shrek 5 came by NBCUniversal and Dreamworks in 2016. The fifth movie, according to Hollywood Reporter, was planned in July 2016 to be released in 2019.

The characters in Shrek 5 are going to be same. Fans may not be aware that Chris Meledandri had been provided with the responsibility to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5 and Puss in Boots. However, the creators will work on new plot and theme to meet the requirement of NBCUniversal.

Shrek and Donkey will have much more adventures in Shrek 5. If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The plot will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

On the other hand, the storyline of Shrek 5 is likely to include the returning of Lord Farquaad, a popular antagonist. However, there is no official announcement on the plot so far revealed in this article.

The filming for Shrek 5 is likely to commence at the end of this year. The production was affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss.

Shrek 5 is expected to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

