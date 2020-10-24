'Black-ish' gets order for six more episodes by ABC

ABC network has given an order of six additional episodes for popular series "Black-ish" . The order means the critically-acclaimed comedy series will have a full seventh season consisting of 21 episodes.

The seventh season, which delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, debuted on ABC on October 21, reported Variety. "Black-ish" follows an upper middle class African-American family led by Andre 'Dre' Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross).

It also features Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jeff Meacham, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie and Deon Cole..