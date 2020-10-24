Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muted 'Maha Ashtami' rituals, celebrations in Bengal amid

The usual fun, frolic and religious fervour associated with Maha Ashtami, considered the most auspicious of the four days of Durga Puja, was barely visible on Saturday, with people across West Bengal worshipping the goddess virtually, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a high court order.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 21:44 IST
Muted 'Maha Ashtami' rituals, celebrations in Bengal amid
Traditional rituals like 'sandhi puja', 'kumari puja' and 'Sandhya arati' were telecast on television or live streamed by organisers in view of COVID-19 protocols and the Calcutta High Court order restricting entry to marquees. Image Credit: ANI

The usual fun, frolic and religious fervour associated with Maha Ashtami, considered the most auspicious of the four days of Durga Puja, was barely visible on Saturday, with people across West Bengal worshipping the goddess virtually, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a high court order. Traditional rituals like 'sandhi puja', 'kumari puja' and 'Sandhya arati' were telecast on television or live streamed by organisers in view of COVID-19 protocols and the Calcutta High Court order restricting entry to marquees.

The famous 'kumari pujo', a ritual in which a girl of fewer than eight years of age is worshipped as Goddess Durga after being selected by monks, was shown via the digital medium at several places, including the Belur Math, the global headquarters of Rama Krishna Math and Mission. "Belur Math had organised live streaming of the rituals on Facebook and YouTube for the millions of devotees around the globe," a senior official said.

A number of puja organisers, like Behala's Jagatpur Kheyali Sangha, developed apps to stream the rituals. The centuries-old religious ceremonies were, however, observed at several Rajbaris (royal houses) like the Sovabazar Rajbari, Behala's Roybari and the Krishnagar Rajbari in Nadia district, while adhering to safety norms.

For many, virtual worship is a bitter pill to swallow. "I am 67 and I don't recall not attending the puja rituals ever. This COVID-19 pandemic has changed the entire scenario. I prayed to Goddess Durga this year through the virtual model," said Satyabrata Seal.

Suchandra Bhattacharya, a 21-year-old BBA student said: "The saddest part is that the weather today is fine but we cannot go out for pandal hopping. This is very difficult to accept, but then, our hands are tied." Some community pujas and apartments made way for offering 'pushpanjali' (flowers) to the goddess by regulating the crowd and maintaining social distancing. "We ensured that people stand reasonably apart from each other. Only 10 people were allowed to offer 'pushpanjali' at a time, and we organised several rounds," Tuhin Chakladar, secretary of an apartment in Lake Town, said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted people on the occasion of Maha Ashtami. "Wishing all a blessed Durga Ashtami. Pray Maa Durga to bless us all with peace. Let us invoke the nine Shaktis of Ma Durga and be ever blessed," Dhankhar tweeted.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland set up "Super Saturday" decider as Six Nations returns

Ireland overwhelmed Italy 50-17 in an empty Aviva Stadium on Saturday to bring the long-delayed 2020 Six Nations championship back with a late rush of tries that set up a Super Saturday last-day shootout with title rivals France and England...

Tennis-Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greeces Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the JT Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer...

Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri

The Gouri Iccha Kali Mandir Durga Puja Committee of Tumbajote in Siliguri has set an example of communal harmony for the last 47 years with the participation of both the Hindu and Muslim communities in organising the event. Due to the COVID...

After viral video, two held for assaulting traffic policeman

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two people including a woman for assaulting a Mumbai Police traffic personnel on duty on Kalbadevi Road after the act was caught in a viral video. However, the woman alleged that initially, she was abu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020