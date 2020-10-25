Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anthony Mackie on filming ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ amid pandemic: It’s rough

Actor Anthony Mackie says shooting for Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” series has been a “rough” experience due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the upcoming Disney Plus miniseries, a spin-off of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Makcie, 42, plays Falcon alongside Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-10-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 14:02 IST
Anthony Mackie on filming ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ amid pandemic: It’s rough

Actor Anthony Mackie says shooting for Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” series has been a “rough” experience due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the upcoming Disney Plus miniseries, a spin-off of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Makcie, 42, plays Falcon alongside Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes. The series is currently in production in Czechia and the actor said he is having a tough time adapting to the new normal amid the pandemic. “Everybody’s afraid of each other. The food is bad, because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in ziplock bags. There’s no football. I missed LeBron winning the championship. It’s crawfish season. I got all kinds of problems going on!," Mackie said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s literally you’re living in quarantine. It’s not like the NBA bubble, where they had, like, a barber shop and friends to hang out with. No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there’s some little Czech dude coming, poking you with a stick and saying you have to move. So, it’s rough,” he added. The actor has previously played Falcon aka Sam Wilson in five MCU films, including two “Captain America” movies, and three of the “Avengers” ensemble projects.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rijiju to launch 200-km ITBP 'Fit India Walkathon' in Rajasthan next week

Union minister Kiren Rijiju will flag off a 200-km long Fit India Walkathon being organised by border guarding force ITBP in Rajasthans Jaisalmer next week. Personnel of various central armed police forces CAPFs and residents of the city wi...

Kapil Dev discharged from hospital

Indias first World Cup winning-captain Kapil Dev was on Sunday discharged from a city hospital, two days after undergoing angioplasty following a heart attack. The 61-year-old complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was take...

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of scheme to help street vendors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi scheme, which was launched in June to help poor street vendors hit by COVID-19 pandemic, from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. The PM Street Vendor...

Modi to inaugurate conference on vigilance and anti-corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday via video-conferencing. The Prime Ministers Office PMO on Sunday said the theme of the conference is vigilant India, prosperous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020