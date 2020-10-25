'Jashn-e-Hunar' brings talented youth together; audience enthralled

Left Menu
The Saturday evening event at the JAKLI centre at Rangreth on the outskirts of the city started with a soulful 'sufiyana' song by Farooq Umar Bhatt, which was followed by a Kashmir folk song by Saqib. The 'Jashn-E-Hunar' included a light classical song by Junnaid, who was the winner of the recently concluded 'Kashmir Ke Sitare' competition organised by the 'Kashmiri Gulkar Society'.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 18:37 IST
To provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent, the army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regiment organised the 'Jashn-e-Hunar' event, which left the audience enthralled. The Saturday evening event at the JAKLI centre at Rangreth on the outskirts of the city started with a soulful 'sufiyana' song by Farooq Umar Bhatt, which was followed by a Kashmir folk song by Saqib.

The 'Jashn-E-Hunar' included a light classical song by Junnaid, who was the winner of the recently concluded 'Kashmir Ke Sitare' competition organised by the 'Kashmiri Gulkar Society'. The society is headed by renowned singer Gulzar Gannie. "His performance was followed by a performance by local sensation Waqar Khan. Subsequently, Waqar and Junaid belted out a duet. The musical evening was wrapped up by the young rappers Arsh, Rasik and Musaib," an official said. He said the musical segment was followed by Zameer, an accomplished painter from Baramulla, who narrated his journey. This was followed by the release of a short movie 'Who Dies' by Rufy Khan who shows a dying militant and a soldier in the same room and leaves the audiences with the question 'Who Dies', the official said. "The evening was beautifully anchored by Tasleem Khan who later indulged in an on-stage conversation with all the performers and the judges of the recently concluded ‘Kashmir Ke Sitare’, including Gulzar Ahmad Ganie, Waheed Jeelani and Sheikh Yakoob," he said adding the programme ended with the felicitation of all the fine art performers by the Commandant JAK LI Regimental Centre Brig Sumesh Seth. The JAKLI Regiment has a long history of recognising various Kashmiris from all walks of life -- from Maqbool Sherwani, a local who played an important role in buying time to allow Indian troops to land in Kashmir to push back Pakistan-backed tribal attacks in 1947, to National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah to present day ‘Kashmir ke Sitare’. "The event was an effort of the regiment to recognise the sons of the soil," the official said.

