People News Roundup: Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery

People News Roundup: Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgeryDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Arnold Schwarzenegger says feeling 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he has had heart surgery but is feeling "fantastic." "I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arnold Schwarzenegger