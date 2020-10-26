Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lawrence says she confronted Anderson Cooper over Oscars fall accusation

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she confronted CNN anchor Anderson Cooper -- after he suggested she faked her famous fall at the 2013 Academy Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 08:21 IST
Jennifer Lawrence says she confronted Anderson Cooper over Oscars fall accusation
Jennifer Lawrence and Anderson Cooper (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she confronted CNN anchor Anderson Cooper -- after he suggested she faked her famous fall at the 2013 Academy Awards. According to Page Six, the 30-year-old actor recalled she was "very, very nervous" the night of her fall, which happened when she was collecting her award for Best Actress.

The 'Silver Linings Playbook' actor told Heather McMahan on the 'Absolutely Not' podcast,"My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now fondly but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive." Lawrence said she was still recovering from the embarrassment when she heard Cooper musing on his show about whether she faked the stunt.

"It was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me, that took away -- I don't know if I'll ever have the chance to give a speech like that again," Lawrence said. Months later, she had a run-in with Cooper at a holiday party and decided to confront him, asking, "Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ballgown? So then how do you know?"

As per Page Six, the 'Red Sparrow' star said, "He apologised immediately, he was like, 'I don't know, I have no idea' and [gave this] wonderful apology. And I was all fired up." Lawrence said he "probably told everyone that I was a psycho," but added that all is well now between her and the newsman.

"I think we're good friends now," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Xi's carbon neutrality vow to reshape China's five-year plan

Chinese leaders will discuss ambitious new measures to tackle climate change on Monday at a government plenum to finalise a new five-year national development plan, after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to make the country carbon neutr...

FAU-G action game official teaser released; launch set for November

Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company nCore games has released the first official teaser of the upcoming action game, Fearless And United-Guards, aka FAU-G.The first teaser of FAU-G gives a glimpse of the recent...

Indian realty must woo western retirees; quips Jatin Mohan Seth and Kuldip R Rampal

Chandigarh India, October 26 ANIPRNewswire As ever-increasing numbers of Americans and other Westerners are moving abroad as expats, both working and retirees, the time has come for the Indian realty market to focus on attracting this segme...

Campaigning for first phase of Bihar Elections to end today

The campaigning for the first phase of the high-decibel Bihar Assembly Elections will end on Monday today evening. The ruling National Democratic Alliance NDA, comprising, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and Janata DalUnited, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020