Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star with Elnaaz Norouzi in 'Sangeen'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to star in director Jaideep Chopra's "Sangeen", featuring his "Sacred Games" co-star Elnaaz Norouzi, the makers announced Monday. I am looking forward to bringing that complex character to life with Jaideep sir who has written it so skilfully," she added. "Sangeen" is jointly produced by Gurjit Singh of Golden Era Films and Ankit Khanna of AK Projekts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:00 IST
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to star in director Jaideep Chopra's "Sangeen" , featuring his "Sacred Games" co-star Elnaaz Norouzi, the makers announced Monday. The film will be shot across London and Mumbai and will go on floors in January 2021.

Siddiqui described "Sangeen" as a "unique film" and said he is thrilled to be essaying a "thought-provoking character". "I am looking forward to teaming up once again with Elnaaz Norouzi after 'Sacred Games'. The script is an experimental one and I am sure Jaideep Chopra will do full justice to it and together we will be able to discover something novel," the actor said in a statement. Iran-born Norouzi said she is honoured to reunite with Siddiqui after the popular Netflix crime-drama series. "'Sangeen' is an incredible script, a role I've always secretly dreamt of essaying as an actor. I am looking forward to bringing that complex character to life with Jaideep sir who has written it so skilfully," she added.

"Sangeen" is jointly produced by Gurjit Singh of Golden Era Films and Ankit Khanna of AK Projekts. Chopra, who has also written the film, said he could not think of anyone else but Siddiqui for the part. "He is an actor par excellence and I couldn't think of any one more deserving than him to bring a sense of authenticity to my film. Elnaaz Norouzi has an innate creative acumen and this film will showcase her in a brand-new light within the cinematic ecosphere," Chopra said. Singer-songwriter-rapper Raftaar, who worked on Siddiqui's "Manto", has been roped in for the film's music.

"I'm excited to be curating the complete musical score of a film for the very first time and can't wait for the ensuing roller coaster ride," Raftaar said. The film is expected to have a theatrical release in 2021..

