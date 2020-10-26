Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty send birthday wishes to 'Shehar Ki Ladki' Raveena Tandon

As actor Raveena Tandon rang in her 46th birthday on Monday, her friends from the industry including Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty extended warm wishes to make the day special for the 'Shehar Ki Ladki'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:22 IST
Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty send birthday wishes to 'Shehar Ki Ladki' Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As actor Raveena Tandon rang in her 46th birthday on Monday, her friends from the industry including Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty extended warm wishes to make the day special for the 'Shehar Ki Ladki'. The song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' is a popular number filmed on Suneil Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the 1996 film 'Rakshak'.

"Wishing the sheher ki ladki @TandonRaveenaa very happy birthday. May you continue stealing everyone's hearts like always. Many happy returns of the day. Have a good one & stay safe," wrote the 'Kalank' actor on Twitter. The 'Dhadkan' actor Shetty also extended birthday wishes to Tandon on Twitter. "Wishing the Shehar ki Ladki @TandonRaveena a wonderful happy healthy birthday... stay blessed."

Earlier in the day, the birthday girl responded to the wishes in a tweet. "Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love! I feel blessed, am the luckiest in the world, thank you, my family, my friends like family, my Twitter family, my instant family, my Facebook family, my friends from all over the world! I'm overwhelmed by the love! Thank you universe," she said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior doctors of North Corp hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on a day-long casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened with no resolution in sight, officials said. R R Gautam, pre...

SC asks petitioner seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner seeking a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs former manager Disha Salian to approach the Bombay High Court. Disha, 28, died on June 8 after fall...

Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the players coronavirus report was false positive. Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation...

Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over a multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile will resume on Tuesday, nearly two months after Egypt left the talks, African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.A bitter dispute bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020