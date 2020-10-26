Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhumi Pednekar channels 'Monday Mood' in red ensemble

Channelling her 'Monday Mood', actor Bhumi Pednekar treated fans to stunning pictures in a red ensemble.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:55 IST
Bhumi Pednekar channels 'Monday Mood' in red ensemble
Bhumi Pednekar (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Channelling her 'Monday Mood', actor Bhumi Pednekar treated fans to stunning pictures in a red ensemble. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a collage on Instagram that featured a couple of gorgeous pictures.

In the picture, Bhumi looks drop-dead gorgeous as she posed effortlessly for the lens. The 'Saand Ki Aankh' star is seen dressed in a v- neck sheer red dress with the puffed shoulders. With her luscious locks open, the actor carried a low make up look in Kohl-rimmed eyes and a red nude lip shade, Bhumi completed her glamorous avatar with stone studded earrings. Keeping the caption short and simple, the 'Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' star noted, "#Mondaymood."(with a red heart emoji).

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. On Sunday, actor Bhumi Pednekar on celebrated 1 year of her Taapsee Pannu co-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' and termed called it 'my most cherished film.'

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior doctors of North Corp hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on a day-long casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened with no resolution in sight, officials said. R R Gautam, pre...

SC asks petitioner seeking CBI probe into Disha Salian’s death to approach Bombay HC

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner seeking a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs former manager Disha Salian to approach the Bombay High Court. Disha, 28, died on June 8 after fall...

Gnabry set to rejoin squad as Bayern Munich confirm player's coronavirus report was 'false positive'

Bayern Munich on Sunday said that Serge Gnabry is available for selection for the match against Lokomotiv Moscow while confirming that the players coronavirus report was false positive. Serge Gnabry has been released from the self-isolation...

Three-way talks on Blue Nile dam to resume Tuesday -AU chairman

Negotiations between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over a multi-billion dollar dam on the Blue Nile will resume on Tuesday, nearly two months after Egypt left the talks, African Union chairman Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.A bitter dispute bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020