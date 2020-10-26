Makers of KGF: Chapter 2 introduces Raveena Tandon's character Ramika Sen on her birthday

The makers of second installment of superhit action flick 'KGF,' on Monday marked actor Raveena Tandon's birthday by revealing the poster of her character from the film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first look of the newly 46 turned actor.

The character poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' sees Tandon dressed in a red coloured saree as she is seated in a parliament house. The 'Shool,' actor will be portraying the role of Ramika Sen in the film.

"RAVEENA TANDON FIRST LOOK #KGF2... On #RaveenaTandon's birthday today, Team #KGFChapter2 unveil her look... #KGFChapter2: #RamikaSen," Adarsh tweeted. The Prashanth Neel directorial stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash, and Srinidhi Shetty besides Raveena Tandon. (ANI)