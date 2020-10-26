'Honest Thief' continues to top US box office amid pandemic

Action-Drama flick 'Honest Thief' continued to stay on top of a subdued domestic box office amid the coronavirus pandemic. Liam Neeson's thriller has repeated as the winner with $2.4 million at 2,502 locations and Disney's opening of horror-thriller 'The Empty Man' debuted softly with $1.3 million at 2,027 domestic locations, according to Variety.

The Open Road films release declined 44 per cent from its opening frame and has taken in $7.5 million in its first 10 days in North America. The distributor added screens in New York state following New York governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to give movie theatres outside of New York City permission to reopen at reduced capacity starting on October 23, Variety reported. Tom Ortenberg, CEO of Open Road said: "Our belief was that releasing a crowd-pleaser of a film, like 'Honest Thief,' at this point in time, would generate the positive word-of-mouth necessary to successfully propel the film for many weeks. Back to back weeks at number 1, confirms that belief." (ANI)