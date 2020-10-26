Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations for American Music Awards

K-POP group BTS were also shut out of the top categories, winning just two nominations for best group and favorite social artist. Swift, who already holds the record for the most American Music Award wins of all time, with 29, got four nods stemming from her surprise summer album "Folklore."

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 19:00 IST
The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations for American Music Awards

Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch led nominations on Monday for the 2020 American Music Awards, with first time nominee Megan Thee Stallion snagging the most nods for a female artist. Ricch, the 22 year-old "The Box" rapper from California, and The Weeknd earned eight nominations apiece, including for the top award - artist of the year - where they will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

Stallion got five nominations, including best new artist and collaboration of the year for her raunchy summer single "WAP" with Cardi B. The fan-voted awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

Latin music, which has seen a surge in popularity in the last two years, was given a bigger role this year with added categories for best album, song, and male and female artists. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny snagged most of the new slots, including two for his albums "YHLQMDLG" and "Las que no iban a salir," while Colombian J Balvin will compete for best male Latin artist.

Despite dominating the Grammy awards in January with five wins, 18 year-old Billie Eilish got just two nominations on Monday for best alternative rock artist and favorite social artist. K-POP group BTS were also shut out of the top categories, winning just two nominations for best group and favorite social artist.

Swift, who already holds the record for the most American Music Award wins of all time, with 29, got four nods stemming from her surprise summer album "Folklore."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Karnataka HC to decide CCI plea for vacating stay on probe against Amazon, Flipkart

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Karnataka High Court to decide the CCI plea for vacating stay on the investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for alleged anti-competitive practices. A bench comprising Justices A M Khan...

List of MP postal ballot voters not provided to parties: Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral office had not provided the list of voters who could cast postal ballots in the bypolls for 28 Assembly seats scheduled for November 3. In a four page lette...

Kerala gold smuggling: Trouble mounts for Sivasankar as chats with CA reveals contradiction

The chats between M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister and his Chartered accountant P Venugopal have revealed a contradiction with the statement he had given to the Enforcement Directorate. The WhatsApp chat...

Judicial panel into shooting, police brutality convenes in Lagos

The judicial panel investigating police brutality and the shooting of protesters in Lagos convened on Monday, promising neutrality and justice.Independent investigations into police abuses were a core demand of the protesters who demonstrat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020