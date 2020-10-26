Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rome mayor says local mob planned to kill her and her family

"There are parts of Rome where people come close to me to tell me to keep on fighting but then they move away because they are afraid of being seen by the clans," she said in the interview on Canale 5. Raggi has had a rocky time as mayor, with her first years in office dogged by legal difficulties and numerous defections from her city government.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:46 IST
Rome mayor says local mob planned to kill her and her family

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said on Monday organised crime groups planned to kill her and her family because she was taking them on in parts of the Italian capital where they hold sway. Raggi became the Eternal City's first-ever woman mayor when she was elected in 2016 in a major breakthrough for her party, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which now governs nationally. She is running for re-election next year.

She said in a pre-recorded television interview that the Casamonica family, notorious for its criminal activity, had targeted her after she demolished some of their illegally built villas in 2018, forcing her to live with a police escort. "We have been informed that they were planning an attack against me and my family," she added, without giving further details.

Raggi said she was also fighting other powerful mob families that operated in various quarters of Rome, such as the Spada family in the seaside neighbourhood of Ostia and the Marando family in San Basilio, on Rome's eastern outskirts. "There are parts of Rome where people come close to me to tell me to keep on fighting but then they move away because they are afraid of being seen by the clans," she said in the interview on Canale 5.

Raggi has had a rocky time as mayor, with her first years in office dogged by legal difficulties and numerous defections from her city government. In 2018 she was found not guilty of charges that she lied over the appointment of the city's head of tourism, a job that went to the brother of one of her closest aides.

Prosecutors appealed against the acquittal and a new verdict is expected in the next few months.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

6 scribes held for extortion in Odisha

Six people working in three web news channels were arrested in Bhubaneswar on the charge of extorting money from a trading company, threatening it that they would make public the firms alleged malpractices, police said on Monday. Another ac...

Direct tax practitioners seek extension of SEBI settlement scheme till March

Direct tax practitioners have urged the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI to extend the last date of availing the Settlement Scheme 2020 from October 31 to March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic ind...

France reviews options for tighter COVID-19 restrictions -sources

French authorities are looking at options for still tighter measures to fight COVID-19, which has kept spreading in the country despite some of the strictest restrictions in Europe, according to three sources familiar with the governments t...

Govt committed to get justice for Walayar sisters: Kerala CM

The Kerala government on Monday assured the parents of two minor sisters, who were found dead inside their hut in 2017 after allegedly being sexually assaulted, that all efforts were being made to get justice for them. Governments aim is to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020