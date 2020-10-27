Left Menu
Disney Plus in talks with Oscar Isaac for 'Moon Knight' series

Hollywood star Oscar Isaac may become the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 10:37 IST
Oscar Isaac (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Oscar Isaac may become the latest star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Fox News, the 41-year-old actor and former Julliard standout is in talks to star in 'Moon Knight' for Disney+, a rep for the star confirmed to the outlet on Monday (local time).

The series will follow Marc Spector, a mercenary-turned-superhero once he becomes a conduit for Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god. While this would be Newton's first bow in the Marvel Comix Universe, he has been involved with Marvel in the past, having starred in 'X-Men: Apocalypse,' a pre-Disney merger Fox Marvel flick.

Also, Isaac is has been associated with the Disney franchise, as he appeared as Poe Dameron in the most recent 'Star Wars' trilogy. As reported by Fox News, Isaac won a Golden Globe in 2016 for starring in the HBO miniseries 'Show Me a Hero' in the year prior. In 2014, the actor was nominated for his first Globe for his performance in 'Inside Llewyn Davis.'

'Ex Machina' and 'A Most Violent Year' are among his other notable credits, while he's also slated for several high-profile projects in the future including 'Dune,' 'The Addams Family 2' and HBO's 'Scenes from a Marriage.' 'Moon Knight' will join several other Marvel-based shows on the streamer, including 'WandaVision,' 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier,' 'Loki,' 'Ms. Marvel,' 'Hawkeye' and 'She-Hulk.'

Isaac's casting news was preceded by the news that Tatiana Maslany will star in 'She-Hulk' while newcomer Iman Vellani will lead 'Ms. Marvel.' (ANI)

