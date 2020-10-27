Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaika Arora shares sunkissed selfie as she goes sans-makeup

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday treated fans to a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie as she went sans-makeup.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:42 IST
Malaika Arora shares sunkissed selfie as she goes sans-makeup
Malaika Arora (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Tuesday treated fans to a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie as she went sans-makeup. The 47-year-old fitness enthusiast posted a stunning picture on Instagram in which she is seen enjoying her time on the rooftop. Malaika sporting a no make up look, as she embraces her glass-like skin in the sun-kissed snap. Her long luscious golden locks cover most of the face of Arora as she gazes at the camera.

The mother of one captioned the picture as, "Mornings r my thanggg....#sunshinegurl." Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 62 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform with many leaving a red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Of late, Malaika has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Malaika Arora sent birthday wishes to makeup artist and BFF Mallika Hak on Instagram writing, "Happy birthday my gurlfrandddd @mallika_bhat ... love ya." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Harry Styles' 'Golden' music video features dreamy European vacation

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles released the music video for his song Golden on Monday local time that features the ultimate vision of a European dream. The 26-year-old former One Direction member dropped the video on Twitter and not...

UK High Commission opens its visa application centers across Nigeria

The United Kingdom High Commission has announced that its visa application centers across the country have reopened, according to a news report by Today.Newsmen had reported that the commission had shut down its centers across Nigeria follo...

Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from 'superspreader'

This time they mostly wore masks. Its been only a month since President Donald Trumps Rose Garden event to announce he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. That packed celebration for friends and allies of the pre...

Maruti, Microsoft develop tech for testing applicants seeking driver's license

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said the company in association with Microsoft Research India has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking drivers license. The technology - HAMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020