Oscar Isaac in talks to star in Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight'

Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to star in the Marvel Studios series "Moon Knight" at Disney Plus. The Golden Globe winner is also part of Marvel's parent company Disney, having played the role of Resistance fighter Poe Dameron in the recent "Star Wars" trilogy. Marvel had no comment on Isaac's casting.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:35 IST
Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to star in the Marvel Studios series "Moon Knight" at Disney Plus. According to Variety, the actor will play the lead as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

Isaac has previously starred in 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse" for the studio, albeit the film released before Marvel reacquired the film rights to the "X-Men" franchise. The Golden Globe winner is also part of Marvel's parent company Disney, having played the role of Resistance fighter Poe Dameron in the recent "Star Wars" trilogy.

Marvel had no comment on Isaac's casting. Isaac, who broke out with the Coen Brothers 2013 film "Inside Llewyn Davis" , will next star in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" reboot.

The "Triple Frontier" star will also appear in the HBO limited series "Scenes From a Marriage" alongside Jessica Chastain..

