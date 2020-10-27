Left Menu
Khushbu Sundar detained by police over Manusmriti row

If allowed to proceed, it may result in law and order issues and they were detained as a preventive measure, a police officer said. When they were lodged on the premises of a resort on the East Coast Road, they raised slogans demanding the arrest of Thirumavalavan for "denigrating" women.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:41 IST
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and other BJP cadres were detained near here on Tuesday as a preventive measure over the 'Manusmriti' row, police said. Sundar and others were taken into custody when they attempted to proceed to Chidambaram to protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan for his alleged remarks against women, they said.

Thirumavalavan represents Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency in Cuddalore district. If allowed to proceed, it may result in law and order issues and they were detained as a preventive measure, a police officer said.

When they were lodged on the premises of a resort on the East Coast Road, they raised slogans demanding the arrest of Thirumavalavan for "denigrating" women. Staging a sit-in on the premises where they were detained by the police, Khusbhu said, "this protest is to oppose Thirumavalavan for his comment against women. I used to address him only as elder brother and had so much respect for him. But, I don't know how could I address him so after his remark." She said she and other BJP workers were arrested as soon as their vehicles entered Chengelpet district.

Manusmriti of yore was no more relevant and the version of the ancient text that was cited by VCK has no authenticity as well and "the Constitution alone is supreme," she said. The actor-turned-politician wondered as to why Thirumavalavan was raking up the issue now and questioned its relevance for the present times.

"Till such time Thirumavalavan apologises the protest won't stop," she said. Former Union Minister and BJP leader C P Radhakrishnan condemned their detention.

"My very strong condemnation of the arrest of Smt. @khushsundar Ji and other members of @BJP4TamilNadu today who had planned a peaceful protest against #Thirumavalavan who is facing a huge public backlash for his speech. The entire TN women are angry with him. #ArrestThirumalavan," he said on his Twitter handle.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K T Raghavan said "When no action is taken against Thirumavalavan for his derogatory utterances on Hinduism in spite of many complaints lodged with police, myself and @khushsundar arrested on the way to Chidambaram to take part in the democratic protest...what kind of govt is this?" On Monday, when Thirumavalavan visited Erode, tense moments prevailed for a whilewhen BJP and VCK cadres nearly came to blows, a fallout of the row overManusmriti. Days ago, a video clip of Thirumavalavan went viral in which he had used a word vis-a-vis women and claimed it found a mention in Manusmriti.

The VCK chief had alleged that it was the ancient text that belittled women. BJP and Hindu outfits demanded an apology from him alleging he denigrated women and Hinduism.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

