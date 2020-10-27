Left Menu
Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboys' lands at Netflix

Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, the story is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a black urban horsemanship community that has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years providing a safe haven for the neighborhood. The film marks the directorial debut of Ricky Staub, who has also penned the screenplay with Dan Walser, reported Deadline.

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights for British star Idris Elba's upcoming feature "Concrete Cowboys" . The Western drama, which also features "Stranger Things" star Caleb McLaughlin and actor Jharrel Jerome", will be released by the streamer in 2021, reported Deadline.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, the story is inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a black urban horsemanship community which has existed in Philadelphia for more than 100 years providing a safe haven for the neighbourhood.

The film marks the directorial debut of Ricky Staub, who has also penned the screenplay with Dan Walser, reported Deadline. The story follows 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin), who is taken to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where he discovers the city's vibrant urban cowboy subculture, which flourishes despite the surrounding poverty, violence, and encroachment of gentrification.

The film has been produced by Lee Daniels Entertainment in collaboration with Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Elba's Green Door Pictures. Greg Renker, Jason Barhydt, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones, Staci Hagenbaugh and Neri are the executive producers.

