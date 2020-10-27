Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Big Little Lies' S3 story is being 'concocted': Nicole Kidman

The second season came out in 2019. Kidman, 53, featured in the David E Kelley-created series alongside the likes Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz. David and Liane have a really good idea for it," she had said. Kidman, Witherspoon, Kelly, and Moriarty also serve as executive producers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:55 IST
'Big Little Lies' S3 story is being 'concocted': Nicole Kidman

The third season of the critically-acclaimed series "Big Little Lies" is being actively developed by writer Liane Moriarty, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has revealed. The show's first season, which debuted in 2017, was based on Moriarty's novel of the same name. The second season came out in 2019.

Kidman, 53, featured in the David E Kelley-created series alongside the likes Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz. In an interview with Jam Nation, Kidman was asked about the status of season three and the actor shared that its story is being "concocted".

"There's a story being concocted. Liane Moriarty is working on a book. Our group of women all want to do it. It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified," the actor said. Earlier this month, Kidman told Marie Claire Australia that the makers have come up with a "really good idea" for season three. "Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoe and Laura and they’re in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it," she had said.

Kidman, Witherspoon, Kelly, and Moriarty also serve as executive producers. Kidman currently stars in the HBO miniseries "The Undoing" , which premiered on October 25.

The Hollywood star will also be seen in "Nine Perfect Strangers" , a miniseries from Hulu which reunites her with Kelley and Moriarty..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Armenia, war refugees sleep rough in the diamonds

In a factory where diamonds are cut, Anna Osipyan and her two grandchildren found something even more precious after fleeing their homes in the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh shelter from the regions worst fighting in almost 30 yea...

Intensive irrigation in India enhances deadly 'moist heat stress', study finds

Intensive irrigation in India is increasing atmospheric moisture levels and enhancing potentially deadly extreme heat stress conditions where peoples bodies do not cool down easily, a new study says. The research, published in the journal N...

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscalThe companys total ...

Maha: Leopard enters residential area near Nashik; attacks cop

A leopard attacked a policeman after it entered a residential area in Vihitgaon on the outskirts of Nashik city in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The leopard was first spotted by one of the residents in the locality at around 7.30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020