'Big Little Lies' S3 story is being 'concocted': Nicole Kidman

The third season of the critically-acclaimed series "Big Little Lies" is being actively developed by writer Liane Moriarty, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has revealed. The show's first season, which debuted in 2017, was based on Moriarty's novel of the same name. The second season came out in 2019.

Kidman, 53, featured in the David E Kelley-created series alongside the likes Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz. In an interview with Jam Nation, Kidman was asked about the status of season three and the actor shared that its story is being "concocted".

"There's a story being concocted. Liane Moriarty is working on a book. Our group of women all want to do it. It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified," the actor said. Earlier this month, Kidman told Marie Claire Australia that the makers have come up with a "really good idea" for season three. "Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoe and Laura and they’re in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it," she had said.

Kidman, Witherspoon, Kelly, and Moriarty also serve as executive producers. Kidman currently stars in the HBO miniseries "The Undoing" , which premiered on October 25.

The Hollywood star will also be seen in "Nine Perfect Strangers" , a miniseries from Hulu which reunites her with Kelley and Moriarty..