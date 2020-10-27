58-year-old man dies of snakebite in Thane district

58-year-old man dies of snakebite in Thane districtPTI | Thane | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:47 IST
A 58-year-old man died after beingbitten by a snake in his house here in Maharashtra, policesaid on Tuesday
The victim, Ramdas Shiva Kongil, was found lying onthe floor following the snake bite in his house at Dongarpadain Bhiwandi town on Monday night, they said
His son rushed him to a hospital where doctorsdeclared him brought dead, the police added.
