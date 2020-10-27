Preity Zinta remembers working in 'Mission Kashmir' as film clocks in 20 years
Actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday reminisced working with Hrithik Roshan for the first time as her film 'Mission Kashmir,' clocked in 20 years. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ko,' actor took to Instagram to share a short video clip from the song 'Socho Ke Jheelo Ka Sheher Ho,' and penned a note on the film.
"Remembering Mission Kashmir today. One of my most beautifully shot, technically brilliant films with an outstanding musical score. A film about love, loss, beauty, and violence in paradise. My first film with Hrithik and the start of an incredible friendship," she wrote in the caption. The 45-year-old actor went on to thank the cast and the crew of the film including the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for helming the film.
"Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra, @hrithikroshan @duttsanjay @apnabhidu @shankarehsaanloy @sunidhichauhan5 @shankar.mahadevan @sonalikul #Saroji #BoscoCeaser and the entire cast n crew for this beautiful journey. #20yearsofmissionkashmir #ting," she added. Directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikram Chandra, the film emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2000. The flick also featured, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. (ANI)
