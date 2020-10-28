Left Menu
Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan to present Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix

The proceeds from the films will go towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a press release said. Ratnam and Panchapakesan said they have always loved to brainstorm and come up with unique ideas to raise money for deserving causes.

28-10-2020
Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan to present Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan are joining hands to present the Tamil film anthology "Navarasa", based on the nine rasas or emotions for Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The nine short films will narrate stories across nine emotions - anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace, and wonder.

Directors Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem are on board "Navarasa" to bring their distinctive perspective on each rasa. The proceeds from the films will go towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a press release said.

Ratnam and Panchapakesan said they have always loved to brainstorm and come up with unique ideas to raise money for deserving causes. "This time the brainstorming was for the cause of our own industry, to soothe and try and alleviate to some extent the agony of our people who had no work for months. The idea of making short films and raising money through them for this cause was born on one such brainstorming evening. We were thrilled when the idea resonated well instantly with leading directors, actors, and technicians of the industry that we approached.

"The idea of 'Navarasa' was a spark when we discussed it and the industry has come together to make it glow, give it soul and make it count for its people. We are happy that Netflix has come forward to take this confluence of emotion, talent, people and the cause to the world," the filmmakers said in a joint statement. Srishti Arya, Director, International Original Film, Netflix India said the streamer is "thrilled" to be the home to these nine extraordinary films.

"We admire how this wonderful ensemble of filmmakers and talent have joined hands to support the creative community. 'Navarasa' is a celebration of the craft of filmmaking and the magic of Tamil cinema that we can't wait to take to the world," she said. "Navarasa" will be the second Tamil anthology project set up at Netflix after "Paava Kadhaigal" , which was announced earlier this month.

