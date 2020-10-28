Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton are engaged

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have announced engagement. The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with fans and followers.

"@blakeshelton yes please!" Stefani, 51, wrote alongside their photo, with her sporting the ring. Shelton, 44, shared the same picture and captioned it, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!" The duo have been in a relationship since 2015 after meeting on the set of the singing reality show "The Voice" as coaches.

Stefani has three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, from her previous marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale. She filed for divorce in August 2015 after 13 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences". Shelton was married to singer Miranda Lambert for four years. They finalised their divorce in 2015..