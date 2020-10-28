'American Gods' S3 to debut in January

Starz network has announced that the third season of its popular series "American Gods" will premiere on January 10, 2021. The show, based on author Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name, revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology.

It features actor Ricky Whittle as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr Wednesday, played by Ian McShane. Gaiman, who serves as writer and executive producer on the show, penned a note for the occasion, discussing the newfound relevance of the story in the current climate.

"When we embarked upon making season three of 'American Gods', we had no idea how timely it would turn out to be. We knew we wanted to return to what people loved and responded to in the book: that it was time for Shadow to go to the little town of Lakeside and try to lose himself in normality," the author said in a statement on Twitter. He believes the struggles of the gods and the people in the third chapter are similar to the struggles of America.

"We didn’t think it would prove as timely when we plotted it, nor did I think the novel would still be relevant when I wrote it over 20 years ago. But I’m glad it’s happening now, in a year when it feels as though diverse stories are being heard, and honoured, and allowed to change the future," Gaiman added. He further said that the new chapter is full of "drama and emotion".

"It brings back favourite characters, some in remarkable new ways, and we will encounter people and gods we've never met before. "I'm proud of our brilliant cast -- of Ricky and Emily, of Yetide and Ian, Bruce, Demore, Omid and all the rest -- and of what the writers have done to bring the story back on track," Gaiman said. Charles H Eglee is the showrunner for season three, taking over from Jesse Alexander.

"American Gods" is executive produced by Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk..