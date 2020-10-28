Left Menu
Development News Edition

'American Gods' S3 to debut in January

Gaiman, who serves as writer and executive producer on the show, penned a note for the occasion, discussing the newfound relevance of the story in the current climate. "When we embarked upon making season three of 'American Gods', we had no idea how timely it would turn out to be.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:04 IST
'American Gods' S3 to debut in January

Starz network has announced that the third season of its popular series "American Gods" will premiere on January 10, 2021. The show, based on author Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name, revolves around a war brewing between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technology.

It features actor Ricky Whittle as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr Wednesday, played by Ian McShane. Gaiman, who serves as writer and executive producer on the show, penned a note for the occasion, discussing the newfound relevance of the story in the current climate.

"When we embarked upon making season three of 'American Gods', we had no idea how timely it would turn out to be. We knew we wanted to return to what people loved and responded to in the book: that it was time for Shadow to go to the little town of Lakeside and try to lose himself in normality," the author said in a statement on Twitter. He believes the struggles of the gods and the people in the third chapter are similar to the struggles of America.

"We didn’t think it would prove as timely when we plotted it, nor did I think the novel would still be relevant when I wrote it over 20 years ago. But I’m glad it’s happening now, in a year when it feels as though diverse stories are being heard, and honoured, and allowed to change the future," Gaiman added. He further said that the new chapter is full of "drama and emotion".

"It brings back favourite characters, some in remarkable new ways, and we will encounter people and gods we've never met before. "I'm proud of our brilliant cast -- of Ricky and Emily, of Yetide and Ian, Bruce, Demore, Omid and all the rest -- and of what the writers have done to bring the story back on track," Gaiman said. Charles H Eglee is the showrunner for season three, taking over from Jesse Alexander.

"American Gods" is executive produced by Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kim Kardashian faces criticism for throwing large birthday party amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday in a massive way a big party on a private island. Kardashian shared several photos from her party on Instagram on Tuesday, local time which showed that the party ...

Panel exonerates junior judoka after NADA DCO fails to establish dope test evasion

The National Anti-Doping Agencys Disciplinary Panel ADDP has exonerated junior judoka Jitesh Dagar of the charge that he evaded a dope test during a selection trial last year after NADAs Dope Control Officer failed to produce any clinching ...

SC dismisses Delhi govt plea against bail granted to Pinjra Tod activist in riots case

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed Delhi governments appeal against the bail granted to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in a case related to riots in north-east part of the national capital during anti-CAA protest in February this y...

Israel says second round of sea border talks with Lebanon under way

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday launched a second round of U.S.-mediated talks over their disputed sea border, an Israeli statement said.Delegations from the long-time foes reconvened at a U.N. peacekeeper base to assess the possibility of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020