Demi Lovato to host People's Choice Award 2020

Singer Demi Lovato is all set to host the 2020 People's Choice Award event which is scheduled to be held in November.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:12 IST
Singer Demi Lovato. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Demi Lovato is all set to host the 2020 People's Choice Award event which is scheduled to be held in November. According to Variety, the award show which is set to broadcast live on E! will take place on November 15.

"Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night," Jen Neal, general manager of live events and lifestyle digital at E! said. Earlier this year, Demi had kicked off 2020 with her debut of 'Anyone,' at the Grammy Awards followed by the powerful singing of the American National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV.

She later dropped her self-reflective single 'I Love Me,' which was followed by a collaboration with Sam Smith for 'I'm Ready' in April. This year's People's Choice Awards will recognise Tyler Perry as the People's Champion for his humanitarian efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic and this year's protests for Black rights, reported Variety.

Jennifer Lopez will be honoured with the People's Icon Award for her role in 'Hustlers' and as co-headlining artist alongside Shakira during this year's Super Bowl halftime show. (ANI)

