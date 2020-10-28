Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Kardashian faces criticism for throwing large birthday party amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday in a massive way

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:27 IST
Kim Kardashian faces criticism for throwing large birthday party amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Kim Kardashian (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday in a massive way: a big party on a private island. Kardashian shared several photos from her party on Instagram on Tuesday, (local time) which showed that the party was attended by a large number of people in close proximity to one another without wearing masks amid the pandemic.

In the caption of the post, Kardashian said that she had asked all her guests to quarantine and undergo several "health screens" before she surprised them by flying them to a private island to celebrate her special day. "I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

According to Fox News, followers commented on the post to express their frustration with her apparent lack of regard for the ongoing public health crisis and its financial impact. "Brilliant observation! This kind of vacation is out of reach for most people COVID-19 or no COVID-19," said one user.

"Very selfish when people are dying and loosing [sic.] their jobs. Also doubt it very much that all 20+ people that attended isolated prior," wrote another A third added: "I love how the elite don't have to social distance OR wear masks. called it #hypocrites."

"Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would've told me we could have massive parties," another said sarcastically. Twitter was full of criticism as well.

"I haven't seen ma [sic] family in 4 months because I work a public-facing job and I'm absolutely terrified of the possibility of passing Covid on to my vulnerable parents. I hope you had fun pretending things were normal, but spare a thought for those of us staying in the real world," said a Twitter user. "Lmao reading this as half of my office got laid off today," said another.

With sarcasm, a third added: "Everyone mad at this tweet is just jealous that they didn't think to fly their jets to their own private islands. it's so obvious yet Kim is the only one who thought to do it. that's why she's a visionary and y'all are stuck at work." "People had to miss their parents funerals but go off," wrote a four Twitter user. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo to make stop in Vietnam during Asia tour - Vietnam

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Vietnam on Thursday and Friday as part of a tour of Asia, the Vietnamese government said.The visit was announced in a short statement on the governments news website and will mark the 25th anni...

Govt to establish additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is looking at establishing additional Special Commercial Crimes Courts in several cities, given the rise in commercial crimes and COVID-19 procurement corruption.The President said this when he ...

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...

Piramal Enterprises Q2 profit rises 14 pc to Rs 628.31 cr

Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 13.95 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 628.31 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, driven by robust sales in the pharma segment. The company ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020