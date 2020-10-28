Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matthew McConaughey says he almost quit acting

During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV Plus show "The Oprah Conversation", the 50-year-old actor said the moment came before he transitioned from being romantic lead hero to dramatic parts. I was not going back," McConaughey told Winfrey. The actor said he was determined about switching careers but then he had a realisation that changed his thinking.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:36 IST
Matthew McConaughey says he almost quit acting

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey says he had once thought about quitting acting and started a different career. During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey for her Apple TV Plus show "The Oprah Conversation", the 50-year-old actor said the moment came before he transitioned from being romantic lead hero to dramatic parts. "I dabbled with thinking about other careers. I dabbled about being a high school football coach, being a symphony orchestra leader or a wildlife guide, or a schoolteacher. I was not going back," McConaughey told Winfrey.

The actor said he was determined about switching careers but then he had a realisation that changed his thinking. "Just the same way I went to Australia for a year and stayed on a handshake, I was in. And I started to get that feeling that even though the harder this gets, this means there’s more reward on the other side. Stick with it, stay in it, don’t pull the parachute, McConaughey," he added.

The actor, who debuted with Richard Linklater's "Dazed and Confused" , initially made a name for himself with romantic dramas like "The Wedding Planner", "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days", "Failure to Launch" and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past". However, he changed gears in early 2010s and started doing indie and dramatic projects such as "Bernie", "Magic Mike" , "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "Mud" . This phase was dubbed as "McConaissance" by his fans.

McConaughey later won an Oscar for best actor for portrayal of Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, in the biopic "Dallas Buyers Club"..

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

"Stop the violence", says father of Black man killed by Philadelphia police

The family of a Philadelphia Black man shot dead by police appealed for calm as a second night of protests over his death brought renewed violence, with clashes between police and demonstrators and some looting of stores. Tension has grippe...

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches assets of poultry firm promoter in Andhra Pradesh

Assets worth Rs 7.57 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged bank loan fraud in Andhra Pradesh, the ED said on Wednesday. A total of 21 immovable properties and Rs 50 lakh deposit kept with an asset...

Nigeria's candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala proposed to lead WTO - sources tell Reuters

A key group of WTO ambassadors has proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organization, trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday, clearing a path for her to become the first woman and African to head the global watchdog in its ...

NTPC enters into agreement with Japan's financial institution for JPY 50 billion

In the first funding for NTPC Ltd under Japan Bank for International Co-operation JBICs GREEN or Global Action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environment preservation initiative, Indias largest power producer today entered into a forei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020