Nikki, Brie Bella reveal sons Buddy, Matteo already have special bond

Celebrity sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella during their all-new podcast of 'The Bellas Podcast' gave updates on their infant sons - Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev - and shared their special bond.

28-10-2020
Nikki and Brie Bella's sons Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrity sisters Brie Bella and Nikki Bella during their all-new podcast of 'The Bellas Podcast' gave updates on their infant sons - Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev - and shared their special bond. According to E! News, the sisters revealed during the show that the baby brothers are close to teething.

"These teeth aren't dropping. But today, he had a little scream. And, I looked, and it looks like one's kinda starting to break through skin a little bit," Nikki told Brie. "To see him just be so little and go through this is tough, " she added.

Brie Bella's Buddy on the other hand is showing signs of teething but it will take him some time to reach there. "Honestly, I don't really think he's teething. I just think 'cause I've been around you that I'm like, 'Well, maybe he is! He's chewing on stuff, he bit my nipple twice," E! News quoted Brie as saying.

Further talking about the sweet relationship that the two cousin brothers have, brie dubbed the two as "half-siblings." "Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins, but it's like they are legit siblings. It's like they're used to each other," she said.

The two sisters gave birth to their infant sons just a day apart earlier this summer. (ANI)

