Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengali actor Aparajita Adhya tests positive for COVID-19

Bengali film and television actor Aparajita Adhya tested positive for COVID-19 and she has been advised home isolation, a health department official said on Wednesday. Some of Adhya's family members have also tested positive for the contagion, he said. "Aparija and the members of her family who have contracted the virus are stable. They are in home isolation now," the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:19 IST
Bengali actor Aparajita Adhya tests positive for COVID-19

Bengali film and television actor Aparajita Adhya tested positive for COVID-19 and she has been advised home isolation, a health department official said on Wednesday. Some of Adhya's family members have also tested positive for the contagion, he said.

"Aparija and the members of her family who have contracted the virus are stable. They are in home isolation now," the official said. The actress was not keeping well for the last few days, he added.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro to acquire Encore Theme Technologies for Rs 95 cr

IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies - a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services - for up to Rs 95 crore. Chennai-based Encore Them...

Six days to U.S. election, Pence campaigns in coronavirus hotspot Wisconsin as cases surge

Vice President Mike Pence planned to campaign on Wednesday in the U.S. election battleground state of Wisconsin, where a record high number of coronavirus cases has prompted the governor to urge people to stay at home.Wisconsin broke one-da...

Facebook must demonstrate neutrality with thorough revamp: Cong

The Congress urged social media giant Facebook on Wednesday to demonstrate its neutrality with a thorough revamp of its institutional processes and asked it to outline the steps taken to curb the spread of false, polarising and hate content...

BSP nominee's papers accepted for RS polls, SP-backed independent's nomination rejected

The nomination of BSP candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha was held valid on Wednesday even after four party MLAs claimed that their signatures on it were forged. But the papers filed by the Samajwadi Party-supported independent candi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020