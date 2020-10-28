Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karsh Kale, Salvage Audio Collective win best music for 'Gully Boy' at Asian Film Awards

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's drama "Gully Boy" has bagged the best original music award for musician Karsh Kale and the Salvage Audio Collective at the 14th Annual Asian Film Awards. Eternally grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Karsh Kale, Ankur Tewari, Excel Movies, Tiger Baby Films and the whole 'Gully Boy' team," Salvage Audio Collective said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:56 IST
Karsh Kale, Salvage Audio Collective win best music for 'Gully Boy' at Asian Film Awards

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's drama "Gully Boy" has bagged the best original music award for musician Karsh Kale and the Salvage Audio Collective at the 14th Annual Asian Film Awards. The winners were announced on the official Instagram page of Asian Film Awards on Wednesday.

Actor-director Yang Ik-Joon virtually presented the award to Kale and  the Salvage Audio Collective. The group, consisting of six music composers and music producers from Mumbai, posted the video on Instagram and said they were grateful for the honour.

"A silver lining to a complicated and difficult year. Pinching ourselves that we actually won this award, while nominated in the same category as the Oscar winning film 'Parasite'. "This film changed our lives and continues to do so. Eternally grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Karsh Kale, Ankur Tewari, Excel Movies, Tiger Baby Films and the whole 'Gully Boy' team," Salvage Audio Collective said.  "Gully Boy" featured Ranveer Singh as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

Its music, supervised by composer-singer Ankur Teawari, turned out to be a chartbuster with the track "Apna Time Aayega" becoming an anthem. Kale also thanked the entire team of the film, especially Tewari and the Salvage Audio Collective, for going "above and beyond" to help make the music.  "Of course Zoya Akhtar for having the courage to take on such an ambitious project like 'Gully Boy'. It was quite a musical revolution in India. We thank you once again for this incredible honour," he said.  The film, also starring Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Verma, released to critical acclaim last year and was one of the biggest hits of 2019.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro to acquire Encore Theme Technologies for Rs 95 cr

IT services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies - a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services - for up to Rs 95 crore. Chennai-based Encore Them...

Six days to U.S. election, Pence campaigns in coronavirus hotspot Wisconsin as cases surge

Vice President Mike Pence planned to campaign on Wednesday in the U.S. election battleground state of Wisconsin, where a record high number of coronavirus cases has prompted the governor to urge people to stay at home.Wisconsin broke one-da...

Facebook must demonstrate neutrality with thorough revamp: Cong

The Congress urged social media giant Facebook on Wednesday to demonstrate its neutrality with a thorough revamp of its institutional processes and asked it to outline the steps taken to curb the spread of false, polarising and hate content...

BSP nominee's papers accepted for RS polls, SP-backed independent's nomination rejected

The nomination of BSP candidate Ramji Gautam for the Rajya Sabha was held valid on Wednesday even after four party MLAs claimed that their signatures on it were forged. But the papers filed by the Samajwadi Party-supported independent candi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020