Julia Roberts marks 53rd birthday by asking fans to 'vote'

Actor Julia Roberts marked her 53rd birthday by encouraging her fans to vote in the upcoming American Presidential elections. She took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) and posted a picture of herself wearing an "I am a voter" t-shirt.

"I AM a Voter! Make sure you are too! #weareinthistogether #getyourjush #whenweallvote," she wrote in the caption. Earlier on Tuesday, Roberts had used a quote from one of her iconic films - 'Notting Hill' - to urge people to vote as she reposted a revised version of her famous dialogue from the romantic drama.

"I'm just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to vote," the poster read which the 53-years actor complemented by writing, "VOTE 1 week to go!!" The 'Pretty Woman,' actor has been using her Instagram to get her fans engaged in the upcoming elections. (ANI)