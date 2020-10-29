Kevin Hart's 'Man From Toronto' adds Lela Loren

"American Gods" star Lela Loren has been roped in for the action comedy "Man From Toronto" . Loren, also known for starring in the second season of "Altered Carbon", joins Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco in the Sony film, reported Deadline.

The movie revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world's deadliest assassin, known as the "man from Toronto", and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensues as their world collide. "Man From Toronto" also features Melanie Liburd and Pierson Fode.

Patrick Hughes is directing the film, written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner. The script is based on the story Bremner conceived with Jason Blumenthal.

Todd Black, Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing the film which is due to be released in September 2021..