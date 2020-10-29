Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon talks on Season 5’s progress, Season 4 on HBO Max in Nov

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 in the process of making? Hopefully, fans can remember what the co-creator, Dan Harmon said in March 2019 before the airing of Rick and Morty Season 4. He said during that time that he was working on Season 5.

According to some sources, the team already started working on Rick and Morty Season 5 far before Season 4's release in November 2019. Dan Harmon provided an assurance that the fifth season would arrive on time, sooner than anticipated.

"We're more on schedule than we've ever been," Dan Harmon said. Although it is true that the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the making of Rick and Morty Season 5 in the last couple of months, still the team is managing the progress better now than before.

"It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore… Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It's working for us," Harmon added.

On the other hand, fans of Rick and Morty will be happy to learn that the series is going to be released on another streaming platform this week. While it is already available on Hulu and Netflix, the fourth season will be hitting HBO Max this Sunday, November 1.

Two recent posts on Rick and Morty's Instagram page confirmed that Season 4 would be out on HBO Max on November 1. However, the series aficionados are upset as they have not uttered a single word on the much-awaited Season 5.

Rick and Morty Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Season 4 will be available on HBO Max on Sunday, November 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

