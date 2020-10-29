Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon talks on Season 5’s progress, Season 4 on HBO Max in Nov

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:17 IST
Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon talks on Season 5’s progress, Season 4 on HBO Max in Nov
The team already started working on Rick and Morty Season 5 far before Season 4's release in November 2019. Image Credit: Instagram / Rick and Morty

Is Rick and Morty Season 5 in the process of making? Hopefully, fans can remember what the co-creator, Dan Harmon said in March 2019 before the airing of Rick and Morty Season 4. He said during that time that he was working on Season 5.

According to some sources, the team already started working on Rick and Morty Season 5 far before Season 4's release in November 2019. Dan Harmon provided an assurance that the fifth season would arrive on time, sooner than anticipated.

"We're more on schedule than we've ever been," Dan Harmon said. Although it is true that the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the making of Rick and Morty Season 5 in the last couple of months, still the team is managing the progress better now than before.

"It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore… Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It's working for us," Harmon added.

On the other hand, fans of Rick and Morty will be happy to learn that the series is going to be released on another streaming platform this week. While it is already available on Hulu and Netflix, the fourth season will be hitting HBO Max this Sunday, November 1.

Two recent posts on Rick and Morty's Instagram page confirmed that Season 4 would be out on HBO Max on November 1. However, the series aficionados are upset as they have not uttered a single word on the much-awaited Season 5.

Rick and Morty Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Season 4 will be available on HBO Max on Sunday, November 1. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

View this post on Instagram

Watch #RickandMorty Season 4 uncensored - this Sunday on @hbomax.

A post shared by Rick and Morty (@rickandmorty) on

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 to be quite different, Sarah Wayne Callies posts pic on Instagram

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: India's gold demand falls by 30 per cent in Q3

Indias demand for gold for third quarter July-September, 2020 has fallen by 30 per cent at 86.6 tonnes as compared to overall Q3 demand for 2019 at 123.9 tonnes, the World Gold Council WGC said here on Thursday. According to the WGC report,...

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society.

PM Modi condoles demise of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, says he was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society....

Raj Thackeray meets Maha governor over inflated power bills

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here, seeking the latters intervention on the issue of inflated power bills received by people. According to a Raj Bhavan statement, Thackeray ...

Former Unnao MP Annu Tandon resigns from Congress

In a setback to the Congress, senior leader and former MP from Unnao, Annu Tandon on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party citing misalignment with the state-level leadership. In a statement released to the media, Tand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020