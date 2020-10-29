Left Menu
Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli to star in war drama 'Pippa'

Makers of the upcoming 1971 war film 'Pippa' on Thursday introduced the star cast of the film which includes actors Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:57 IST
Actors Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Makers of the upcoming 1971 war film 'Pippa' on Thursday introduced the star cast of the film which includes actors Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update about the cast of the film.

"STAR CAST FINALIZED... #IshaanKhatter, #MrunalThakur, #PriyanshuPainyuli and #SoniRazdan to star in #Pippa... 1971 war film," tweeted Adarsh. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film will be based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' and will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. (ANI)

