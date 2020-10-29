Left Menu
Indian actor Adil Hussain and British actor Antonio Aakeel will share the screen in their upcoming British Indian feature film 'Footprints on Water'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:27 IST
Adil Hussain to share screen with British actor Antonio Aakeel in 'Footprints on Water'
Adil Hussain (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Indian actor Adil Hussain and British actor Antonio Aakeel will share the screen in their upcoming British Indian feature film 'Footprints on Water'. According to Variety, 'Footprints on Water' will narrate the story of an illegal immigrant father in the UK who is frantically searching for his missing daughter while trying to avoid the police radar. Through this search, the film will portray the lives of immigrants of various nationalities who arrive in the UK hoping to turn their lives around.

The film is written by Neetha Syam and will be helmed by Nathalia Syam. "This story is written by two sisters and it feels like it's their first-hand experience that they have painted in words," Hussain told Variety. "I trust that they will be able to transform words into intense and moving visuals. I feel the truthfulness in their endeavour. The dreams, the hope, demolition of the dreams, the realization as to what are the most important aspects in life, are very engagingly interwoven in the narrative."

Hussain will be seen playing the role of the father and Aakeel will play the role of an Afghani refugee. "As immigrants of Indian origin brought up in Britain, we have had a ringside view into the lives of various people, their cultures and ethnicities," Nathalia Syam told Variety. "Neetha's script will be visually approached by elements of realism. Through the plot of an illegal immigrant father's search for his missing daughter, we raise the question of what happens, when the invisibles go missing."

The film is produced by Mohaan Nadaar's London-based outfit The Production Headquarters, whose credits include several UK-India features, including the upcoming, Scotland-shot "Rat on a Highway" featuring Bollywood star Randeep Hooda ("A Suitable Boy," "Extraction"). The shooting will commence at locations in and around Birmingham in December. (ANI)

