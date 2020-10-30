Celebrate Milad-un-Nabi keeping in mind COVID-19 pandemic guidelines: V-P

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, urging people to celebrate the day keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines. Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

"The Holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion for family and friends to come together and pray. But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi in a modest way, by strictly adhering to COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society, Vice President Naidu said.