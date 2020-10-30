Left Menu
Celebrate Milad-un-Nabi keeping in mind COVID-19 pandemic guidelines: V-P

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, urging people to celebrate the day keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines. But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi in a modest way, by strictly adhering to COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 09:49 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended greetings on Milad-un-Nabi, urging people to celebrate the day keeping in mind COVID-19 guidelines. Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

"The Holy Prophet showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood. Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion for family and friends to come together and pray. But this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi in a modest way, by strictly adhering to COVID-19 health and hygiene protocols," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. May his eternal message continue to guide us in building a peaceful and harmonious society, Vice President Naidu said.

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

