Sandra Oh, Awkwafina to play sisters in Netflix comedy movie

Actors Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are set to play sisters in Netflix's untitled new comedy from Gloria Sanchez Productions. "Hocus Pocus" sequel writer Jen D'Angelo is penning the feature film, reported Variety.

The movie will star Oh as a lonely recluse whose life is upended when her train-wreck sister (Awkwafina) vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfil a lifelong dream of participating in her favourite game show. Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell are producing the project for Gloria Sanchez along with Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First, as well as Awkwafina, Oh and D'Angelo.

Awkwafina's upcoming projects also include Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and "Raya and the Last Dragon," as well as Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Oh, star of acclaimed series "Killing Eve," is looking forward to the premiere of her Netflix show "The Chair" and Paramount's "Tiger's Apprentice"..

