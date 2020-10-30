Netflix drops Virgin River Season 2 trailer, Jack admits ‘he isn’t in love with Charmaine’

Since Virgin River Season 2 has been renewed, the demands for the series lovers have highly augmented and they are ardently waiting to know what they can see in the next season.

What's on Netflix revealed a few months back that filming for Virgin River Season 2 started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019. However, the release date has not been announced. The second season will be consisting of 10 episodes. It will be similar to Season 1 and based on the Harlequin book series.

On Thursday, October 30, Netflix released the trailer for Virgin River Season 2. Throughout the trailer, the series enthusiasts will be happy to see adequate flirting happening between the popular pair.

The trailer for Virgin River Season 2 picks up some time after Mel's abrupt departure. Mel says in the trailer "Hi Jack!" when she comes face to face with Jack. He seems to be a tad angry. He answers hurriedly, "I think I'm going to need a little more than, 'Hi Jack!'

It is evident from the trailer of Virgin River Season 2 that Charmaine wants to be with Jack but he is in love with Mel. And she (Mel) doesn't know what actually she wants. The trailer also hints they are gradually getting attracted to each other.

Virgin River Season 2 trailer takes a twist when Jack admits that he can't try to make things work with Charmaine as "he isn't love with her." He hesitantly says, "I'm not in love with her." The trailer also shows the cosy fishing date for the couple. We really don't know where this new love with take the viewers but it is for sure that the second season will have plenty of more dramas than expected.

Most of the main cast of Virgin River will be returning in Season 2. Some of them are Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe aka Mel, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, and Colin Lawrence as John Middleton aka Preacher.

The trailer reminds that Virgin River Season 2 will be out on November 27 on Netflix. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

