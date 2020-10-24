The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Fans do not need to worry about the future of The Dragon Prince as Season 4's renewal was announced by Wonderstorm a few weeks back at Comic Con's virtual event. The Dragon Prince is an American fantasy computer-animated streaming television series created for Netflix by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, produced by Wonderstorm and animated by Bardel Entertainment.

Many fans expected The Dragon Prince Season 4 in May this year. But China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into the global pandemic situation shattered the global entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the returning of Jack DeSena to lend voice for Callum. Sasha Rojen and Paula Burrows will also see the return to lending voice for Ezran and Rayla respectively. Erik Dellums, Jesse Inocalla, Jason Simpson and Racquel Belmonte will also lend their voice for as Aaravos, Soren, Viren and Claudia respectively.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

The release date for The Dragon Prince Season 4 is yet to be announced. However, AWN reported that Season 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be consisting of nine episodes. Bardel and Wonderstorm began their collaboration on the series during the development of the first season.

The upcoming Dragon Prince Season 4 will show the conflicts and tussles between dragons and human beings. The human had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The tale will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It is also likely to focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 will see more politics between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sex Education Season 3 to see new faces, topics like sexual assault, abortions, leaked nudes