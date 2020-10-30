Left Menu
Selena Gomez reflects on her mental health journey in talk session with Kamala Harris

Singer Selena Gomez on Thursday (local time) reflected on her mental health journey as she had a remote chat session with the Democratic senator and Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 18:17 IST
Singer Selena Gomez. Image Credit: ANI

Singer Selena Gomez on Thursday (local time) reflected on her mental health journey as she had a remote chat session with the Democratic senator and Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. The 'Fetish,' singer posted the video of the chat on her Instagram.

According to E! News, Harris said that she and Presidential Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden are fighting to "hold onto the Affordable Care Act and expand it," during the talk session. "I myself have, you know, shared my story about my mental health journey and I just read too much, I think, about how deep that this country is being affected mentally. I've had so many dreams about, you know, creating places that people could go to," Gomez replied.

"I think there's a part of me that wishes we had some sort of place that felt like, okay, maybe you just need to get help. You know, it should be something that people can understand and break down, because I truly know that this is something that's important and important to me," she added. The 28-year-old singer has always been open about her health struggles. She had spent time in treatment centers for her anxiety and depression issues in 2018. She was also hospitalised for autoimmune disease, lupus, and a kidney transplant that she underwent in 2017.

"We still have a lot of work to do, and it's something I care deeply about and I look forward to working with you on it," E! News quoted Harris as saying. Heaping praises on Gomez, Harris said that Gomez has become "an incredible voice on the issue of lupus," which "disproportionally affects women of color."

Earlier on October 22, the 'Ice Cream' singer said that she had voted for the first time.

