Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting

Harvey Weinstein was sued on Friday by the former production assistant who the disgraced movie producer was convicted at trial of having sexually assaulted. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Miriam Haley, who has also used the name Mimi Haleyi, is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering and economic injuries caused by the assault in 2006, a time she said she was eager to find work in the entertainment industry.

Lawyers for Weinstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Weinstein, 68, is appealing his Feb. 24 conviction and 23-year prison term for sexually assaulting Haley and for raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. He still faces separate rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.