Elderly man dies

An elderly man who was allegedly thrashed by some youths for protesting consumption of liquor in public at Garfa area in the city has died, a police officer said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the death of Kanai Naskar (62) who was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and bamboo pole by the accused on October 22, when he protested drinking in public by some youths near his residence, the officer said.

Naskar, who had undergone treatment at hospital immediately after the attack and was discharged, however again complained of uneasiness and fell unconscious at home on October 29. He was declared brought dead at SSKM Hospital, the officer said.

The officer said of the nine persons named in the FIR by the son of the deceased, three have been arrested while a manhunt is on for the other six. The exact cause of Naskar's death would be confirmed after post-mortem examination, he said.

Four other persons, three family members of Naskar and another acquaintance, were also injured in the attack by the assailants but they were discharged after preliminary treatment..