Left Menu
Development News Edition

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the "National Unity Day".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:22 IST
President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the "National Unity Day" . While the PM offered flowers at the 'Statue of Unity' monument at Kevadiya in Gujarat, the others paid tributes at his statue located at Patel Chowk in Delhi.

In a social media post, Naidu said his fervent wish was to make every child familiar with the life and contribution of Patel. Similarly every civil servant must read his speeches and every politician must imbibe Patel's great qualities like integrity, firmness and keeping people's interest at heart, he said. "His love for motherland, leadership qualities, simplicity, honesty, integrity, down-to-earth nature, pragmatic approach to resolving knotty problems, earthly wisdom, discipline, and organising skills will always remain an inspiration for every Indian," the vice-president said.

Naidu recalled that Patel earned the reputation of 'Iron Man' because of the manner in which he brought about and maintained internal stability as the home minister in the wake of the Partition. "Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti," Modi posted on his Twitter. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the country's first home minister is an epitome of national unity and lives in the heart of every Indian.

He said Sardar Patel united the nation post Independence, which was scattered in hundreds of princely states, and laid the foundation of today's strong India. "The country can never forget his great contribution, decisive leadership and unparalleled commitment towards the motherland," he said.

The home minister also said that from uniting India to reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, Sardar Patel devoted each and every moment of his life, for the unity and integration of the country. "Iron willed leadership, devotion and patriotism of Sardar Patel ji will continue to guide us.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay my respects to Sardar Patel, a great patriot and Iron Man of India," he said. Later, Shah also administered the "National Unity Day" pledge to government officials, security personnel and others.

"I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. "I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of my country," read the pledge.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion. The Centre observes October 31 across the country as a day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" or "National Unity Day" to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.

The Narendra Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014. Patel was born on October 31, 1875 in Gujarat's Nadiad.

He is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India. As part of Patel's birth anniversary celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country, recalling his contribution to the unification of India.

Prime Minister Modi attended a special function in Gujarat's Kevadia where a giant statue of Patel is located..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. special forces rescue American held in Nigeria: officials

U.S. special forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation on Saturday in northern Nigeria that is believed to have killed several of his captors, U.S. officials said. Forces including Navy SEALs res...

Kiren Rijiju, Vidyut Jammwal flag off 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon'

On the occasion of National Unity Day, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal flagged off a 200-km long Fit India Walkathon at Jaisalmer. The event has been organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP...

Congress, SP, BSP govts worked for own families for BJP entire country is one family: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed the Congress, Samajwadi Party SP and Bahujan Samaj Party BSP and said their governments had worked for their own families while the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP considered the e...

Maha Cong protests at Bapu Kuti against Centre's new farm laws

Congress leaders led by Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday held a satyagraha in Bapu Kuti in Sevagram in Wardha to protest against the Centres new farm laws. Thorat said the three laws would make the farmer helpless and place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020