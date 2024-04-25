LS polls: Prajwal Revanna aims to retain lone JD-S seat in fight against Congress' Shreyas Patel in Hassan

The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with the other 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Janata Dal (Secular) sitting MP Prajwal Revanna will contest against Congress' Shreyas Patel. Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister and JD (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. He is the lone MP of JD(S) in Karnataka. Revanna is seeking a mandate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency for the second time.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Prajwal Revanna defeated BJP's Manju A with a margin of 1,41,324 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, HD Deve Gowda defeated defeated Manju A with a margin of 1,00,462 votes.

The seat holds historical significance in the southern state as grandfathers of both Revanna and Shreyas Patel - former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and former minister G Puttaswamy Gowda respectively clashed in the past. During the election campaign, Shreyas Patel said that the good governance of Siddaramaiah-led state government will help Congress win.

"It has reached every house, the money is in the hands of every woman in Karnataka. The schemes have been most effective and that will bring the Congress its win," he said. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Prajadhwani-2 Yatra in Hassan district on Friday.

"We will not make you believe in us and then betray Indians like (PM) Modi. We will not breach the trust. We have kept our promises. We formulated five guarantees to respond to the plight of the people of the state who were affected by the rising prices. We implemented it. We kept our promises. We did not betray the trust of Indians like Modi," Siddaramaiah said. Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, is voting in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

