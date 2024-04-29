Dev Patel wants to continue exploring action genre as filmmaker

Left Menu

Amidst the glamorous atmosphere, Patel honoured at the gala, confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the recognition

Dev Patel (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson at Frederick P. Rose Hall, the Time100 Gala dazzled with stars from various fields, celebrating this year's most influential figures, including actor Dev Patel, who expressed his eagerness to delve deeper into the action genre as a filmmaker. Amidst the glamorous atmosphere, Patel honoured at the gala, confessed to feeling overwhelmed by the recognition.

"I have huge imposter syndrome, so I feel like I would be happy just holding some of the trays at the table, to be honest, I feel like somehow I've won the golden ticket 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' vibes," Patel told Variety. Having recently experienced both acting in and directing the action-packed film 'Monkey Man,' Patel shared his aspirations to further explore the genre.

"I grew up watching Bruce Lee, Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen, and Sammo Hung -- kind of like a heavy diet of action movies," Patel revealed. He added, "So for me, especially when you look at Korean cinema and the way they've pushed that kind of revenge genre into something that feels really substantial and meaningful and cinematic and artful... I look up to those masters, and I would love to keep doing it if I'm lucky enough to."

The Time100 Gala also featured a captivating performance by Dua Lipa, a fellow member of the Time's class of 2024, Variety reported. Lipa entertained the audience with renditions of 'Training Season' and two more songs from her upcoming album 'Radical Optimism.'

The Time100 special, capturing the essence of the gala, is set to air on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

