Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 90

Actor Sean Connery, famed for his portrayal of James Bond passed away on Saturday. He was 90.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 18:41 IST
James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 90
Sean Connery (Image Courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sean Connery, famed for his portrayal of James Bond passed away on Saturday. He was 90. The Scottish-born actor was an audience favourite for more than 40 years and one of the screen's most reliable and distinctive leading men. Once pigeonholed as Ian Fleming's sexy Agent 007, he went on to distinguish himself with a long and mature career in such films as 'The Wind and the Lion,' 'The Man Who Would Be King' and 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.' The Variety reported.

The actor's remarkable role as a tough Irish cop in Depression-era Chicago in Brian De Palma's 1987 'The Untouchables' won him a supporting actor Oscar. Even as he entered his seventh decade, Connery's star power remained so strong that he was constantly in demand and handsomely remunerated.

In 1999, he was selected People magazine's 'Sexiest Man of the Century', and from his 007 days to 1999's 'Entrapment' opposite the much-younger Catherine Zeta-Jones, his screen roles more than justified the choice. Age seemed only to intensify his sex appeal and virility, Variety said. Thomas Sean Connery was born of Irish ancestry in the slums of Edinburgh. At 17, he got drafted into the Royal Navy, but was discharged three years later due to a serious case of ulcers.

He returned to Edinburgh and worked a variety of jobs, including as a lifeguard. He took up bodybuilding and placed third in the 1950 Mr. Universe competition. In 2008, Connery published his autobiography, 'Being a Scot,' co-written with Murray Grigor. Apart from his knighthood and his Academy Award, he was appreciated over his long career, including the Kennedy Center Honors in 1999 and the American Film Institute's lifetime achievement award in 2006.

Connery is survived by his second wife, painter Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975; his son by Cilento, actor Jason Connery and a grandson from Jason's marriage to actor Mia Sara. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit is getting better and will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharmas injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team. Rohit sustained a recurrent left hamstring injury ...

Delhi Congress, IYC pay homage to Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

The Delhi Congress and the Indian Youth Congress IYC paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Saturday and observed the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas. The Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including stat...

Tennis-Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next weeks Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his tit...

U.S. special forces rescue American held in Nigeria: officials

U.S. special forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation on Saturday in northern Nigeria that is believed to have killed several of his captors, U.S. officials said. Forces including Navy SEALs res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020