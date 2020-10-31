Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor head to Dalhousie for 'Bhoot Police' filming

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam on Saturday left for Dalhousie to start the filming of their upcoming movie "Bhoot Police"

The principal star cast, alongwith producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, left for Himachal Pradesh in a charterd flight to begin the schedule. The team will also shoot across multiple locations in Dharamshala and Palampur

The horror comedy is produced by Tips and 12th Street Entertainment Production. Pavan Kirpalani, best known for his psychological thriller "Phobia" and horror movie "Ragini MMS" , is directing the movie.PTI KKP SHDSHD