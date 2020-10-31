Lt Governor, CM greet people on eve of de facto Transfer Day

(EDS: Rpt after replacing word throughout) Puducherry Oct 31 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday greeted the people of the Union Territory on the eve of the 58th anniversary of de facto Transfer Day. Bedi said, "Puducherry has its unique charms of Indo- French culture. It is a place where the contemporary and the colonial, materialistic and the spiritual, the intellect and perception co-exist." "Puducherry is a microcosm of India with its outlying regions of Karaikal in Tamil Nadu, Mahe in Kerala and Yanam in Andhra Pradesh showing homogeneity with the neighbouring states while meeting the distinct element of French heritage," he said.

Extending her greetings, the former IPS officer said, "All resolve to adhere to the COVID-19 safety norms and endeavour to become a coronavirus-free territory at the earliest thereby setting an example for other states to follow." The Chief Minister said in his message that the territorial government was taking care of the freedom-fighters. The monthly pension granted under a state scheme has been raised to Rs 9,000 for freedom-fighters. He said the people of Puducherry would be second to none to ensure separate identity of Puducherry.

He said welfare measures were evolved and implemented in letter and spirit here. The Chief Minister would unfurl the tricolour on the beach road here on Sunday to kickstart the celebrations of the de facto Transfer (liberation) Day. He would also present an address to the people.

Puducherry became free de jure on August 16, 1954, in the wake of a referendum held in the Keezhur village near here on October 18 that year. Majority of those who voted in the referendum wanted merger of the then French establishments here merge with Indian Union.

A treaty of cession was inked between the then French and Indian governments and after its ratification the de facto transfer of power took place on November 1, 1962. Puducherry, along with the outlying regions, became a Union Territory.

All the Indian legislations, including the Representation of People's Act, were introduced in Puducherry after the de jure transfer of power..