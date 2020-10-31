Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sam Neill, George Takei, Robert Carlyle pay tribute to Sean Connery

Several celebrities expressed sorrow over the demise of Sean Connery, best known for the portrayal of James Bond, who passed away on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 20:14 IST
Sam Neill, George Takei, Robert Carlyle pay tribute to Sean Connery
Sir Sean Connery (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Several celebrities expressed sorrow over the demise of Sean Connery, best known for the portrayal of James Bond, who passed away on Saturday. Actors Sam Neill, Robert Carlyle, George Takei, Hugh Jackman were some of the celebrities who took it to Twitter to pay tribute to Connery.

Neill, known for Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, shared how he has learnt to act on screen from Connery. "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor," he wrote.

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, "Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end." Scottish actor Carlyle addressed him as a trailblazer and a true legend.

"RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman," he wrote alongside a picture of himself with the late actor with the caption, "One of my proudest moments.. with the great man in 2008," in a subsequent tweet. The X-Men actor who idolised the late actor shared a picture him and wrote: "I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

On the news, the official James Bond Twitter also release the statement of Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. "Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed," read the tweet.

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words- "The name's Bond... James Bond" -- he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him," read the subsequent tweets. Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 and marked his 90th birthday in August. His last acting role had been in Stephen Norrington's 'The League of Extraordinary Gentleman' (2003). (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sardar Patel could have changed the demographic look of the country : Tathagata Roy

Former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy Saturday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for being instrumental in the integration of princely states into India and said he could have changed the demographic look of the country had the...

President, VP, PM, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel as country observes 'National Unity Day'

India on Saturday observed National Unity Day to commemorate the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with the president, the prime minister and a host of other dignitaries recalling his iron-willed leadership and patriotism...

Clinical SRH bowlers restrict RCB to 120/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest 120 for seven in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. SRH strangled RCB by picking up wickets at regular...

IPL 13: SRH's spirited bowling restrict RCB to 120/7

Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 1207 in their 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After being asked to bat first, the in-form opener Davdutt Padikkal 5 lost his wicket early as San...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020