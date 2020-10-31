Sam Neill, George Takei, Robert Carlyle pay tribute to Sean Connery

Several celebrities expressed sorrow over the demise of Sean Connery, best known for the portrayal of James Bond, who passed away on Saturday. Actors Sam Neill, Robert Carlyle, George Takei, Hugh Jackman were some of the celebrities who took it to Twitter to pay tribute to Connery.

Neill, known for Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, shared how he has learnt to act on screen from Connery. "Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean. RIP that great man, that great actor," he wrote.

Star Trek actor George Takei wrote, "Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end." Scottish actor Carlyle addressed him as a trailblazer and a true legend.

"RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman," he wrote alongside a picture of himself with the late actor with the caption, "One of my proudest moments.. with the great man in 2008," in a subsequent tweet. The X-Men actor who idolised the late actor shared a picture him and wrote: "I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace."

On the news, the official James Bond Twitter also release the statement of Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. "Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed," read the tweet.

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words- "The name's Bond... James Bond" -- he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him," read the subsequent tweets. Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 and marked his 90th birthday in August. His last acting role had been in Stephen Norrington's 'The League of Extraordinary Gentleman' (2003). (ANI)